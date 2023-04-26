Car Fire and Death Investigation

Brea police officers were dispatched to the area of Carbon Canyon Rd. East of Olinda Village, for a vehicle that was on fire on March 23, 2023, at approximately 5:38 a.m. Arriving officers discovered a vehicle parked along the side of the road engulfed in flames. Brea Fire responded and extinguished the fire. After the fire was out, officers discovered a deceased person inside the vehicle.

The Brea Police Department’s Investigations Division was notified and began an investigation. Detectives are working with the Orange County Coroner’s Office to determine the identity of the deceased individual, along with the cause of the fire and the cause and manner of death.

Anybody with information that would assist in the investigation of this incident should contact Detective Sergeant Jason Celmer at (714) 990-7741 or jcelmer@cityofbrea.net.

This is an active investigation that is in its preliminary stages, so no additional information will be released at this time.

Case# 2303-1573