Statement from Orange County Power Authority Board Chair Fred Jung

Today, the Orange County Power Authority Board met in a closed session to discuss the appointment of an interim CEO while we continue the executive search process for the next CEO.

The Board has selected Joe Mosca, Director of Communications and External Affairs, as interim CEO, effective June 1, 2023. Joe is an excellent internal candidate who can lead the organization during this executive transition. He was a founding member and former Chair of the Board of Directors of San Diego Community Power, California’s second-largest Community Choice Aggregation. He has a deep understanding of the California energy sector and local governments. He previously worked for two California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Gas Company. He served as Mayor in the city of Sierra Madre in Los Angeles County and later as the President of San Dieguito Water District while serving as Deputy Mayor of the city of Encinitas in San Diego County. Joe is a 20-year member of the California Bar Association.

The interim CEO contract is set for discussion and approval by the Board at its public meeting on May 17.

The Board is committed to working together throughout the executive search process to select a CEO who will lead OCPA into its next growth phase.

Like this: Like Loading...