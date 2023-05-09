102 and counting

WeEtta Correy may very well have heard the cartoon character Jiminy Cricket’s song “I’m No Fool” soon after moving into her current Fullerton home in 1956 and heeded the lyrics “I’m no fool, no siree, I wanna live to be 103. I play safe for you and me, and I’m no fool.”

On her birthday, April 23, we were there for the celebration, and since she was busy on another Zoom call, the family provided us with the image above. They wanted to make sure we mentioned her many years of service working at nearby Woodcrest Elementary School, where she met many young students, some of whom may still live here and will recognize her.

We look forward to this time next year and birthday 103. Jiminy.

