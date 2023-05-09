MIA For 80 Years Finally Layed to Rest at Loma Vista Memorial Park

Missing in Action (MIA) 2nd Lt. John F. Minogue was interred at Loma Vista Memorial Park on April 20 with full military honors. Born in 1919 in Placentia and lettering in football at Anaheim High School, Minogue joined the Army in 1942. He was trained as a bombardier. On a mission to destroy Axis oil fields in Romania, his plane was shot down in 1943. His remains were interred with other unknowns in Romania and Belgium until 2021.

In 2022 he was finally identified. His only remaining relative chose to have him buried with his mother at Loma Vista. Ed Paul of the Memorial Day committee and Adjutant of Fullerton American Legion Post 142 was joined by Post 142 members Commander Marilyn Harris, Chaplain David Meitzler, and 3rd Vice Commander Allen Stubblefield for a brief ceremony honoring Minogue. Also participating were 93rd Bombardment Group leader, Bruce Spencer, Memorial Day vocalist Kristen Romero and the US Army detail led by CPT Veronica Siqueiros provided the Gun Salute, Taps, and folding of the flag.

For additional photos and videos, visit http://www.fullteronpost142.org

