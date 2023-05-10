‘DAY OF MUSIC FULLERTON’ Teams Up with the Drake Team and Reliance Real Estate as Presenting Sponsor

Real estate professionals become the headline supporter to bring Day of Music Fullerton to the community for 2023.

The Day of Music Fullerton will be presented by The Drake Team and Reliance Real Estate as the lead sponsor for the day of free concerts in Fullerton on June 21, 2023.

The organizers of the Day of Music are ecstatic to have such a great locally-oriented company to be the presenting sponsor for this year’s Day of Music Fullerton. Each year the event needs to find sponsors to support all the costs associated with producing this community event that is free to the public. Funds from the Drake Team and Reliance Real Estate help produce the event with staging, sound equipment, technicians, marketing, infrastructure, volunteer shirts, and more. However, the artists are not paid to perform as part of the Day of Music spirit.

The Drake Team and Reliance Real Estate will have the lead branding associated with the event, including being attached to the Day of Music Fullerton logo, website, social media, posters, ads, on-site banners, and more. Other sponsors will have similar benefits.

Businesses who are interested in sponsoring the event or hosting a venue can contact: Todd Huffman at thuffman@foxfullerton.org

For more information please contact Todd Huffman at thuffman@foxfullerton.org

For information about The Drake Team/Reliance Real Estate please contact Cristal Drake at cristal@drakerealestate.com or visit them at:

The Drake Team: https://drakerealestate.com

Reliance Real Estate: https://www.relianceres.com