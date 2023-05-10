Fullerton College Business Division Celebrates Student Success and Inspires Hornets Nation to Reach for the Stars

The Business Division at Fullerton College recently celebrated the achievements of over 150 students who earned certificates in the past 18 months. These certificates have enhanced the skills and knowledge of the students, preparing them for the workforce or to start their own businesses.

With over 25 different certificates available in Business Management, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, International Business, Real Estate, Paralegal, Computer Information Systems, Computer Gaming, Cybersecurity, and Accounting, the Business Division at Fullerton College is committed to providing its students with the best education possible. For many, the certificate program is the first achievement on their way to earning an associate degree.

Dean Carlos Ayon congratulated the students and reminded them that his door is always open. He encouraged them to call, visit or email about their future successes and to keep in touch with the division whenever they have questions. Dean Ayon also encouraged the students to continue learning; perhaps one day, they will be standing in front of the class teaching others.

Professor Gary Graves, who specializes in Entrepreneurship and Creativity, reminded the students about the saying, “Once a Hornet, Always a Hornet,” which means they will never be alone in the world. The thousands, probably millions of students who have attended Fullerton College are connected. Professor Graves also encouraged the students to take advantage of the career center, consider an internship to find the best job or career, set their goals high, and let faculty know how they can best help them achieve them.

Fullerton City Manager Eric Levitt was also in attendance and confirmed what many have known, which is what a great relationship the City of Fullerton has with its oldest College (1913), which reminds us of why Fullerton is known as the Education City. He encouraged students to use their new knowledge to help build stronger communities, no matter where they end up.

Student Diana Phommavanh expressed her gratitude for the connections, networking, mentorship, guidance, advice, and support she received along her academic journey. She said, “I am overwhelmed with joy, speechless at the moment, as I am thankful for the connections, networking, mentorship, guidance, advice, and support I have received along my academic journey!”

The Business Division at Fullerton College is proud of its students and will continue to support them in their future endeavors.

If you are reading this and not enrolled at Fullerton College, consider taking a Summer or Fall 2023 course. You can see summer courses at: https://tinyurl.com/mrx3hfc3

How to Contact the Fullerton College Business Division

Email: buscis@fullcoll.edu

Phone: (714) 992-7032

Address: 321 E. Chapman Ave., Building 1000, Suite 1005, Fullerton, CA 92832

Business Division Social Media:

About Professor Gary Graves

Professor Gary Graves is an accomplished educator and leader in the fields of Entrepreneurship and Creativity. He is a Professor at Fullerton College in the Business Division, where he shares his wealth of knowledge and experience with students from all walks of life. Professor Graves is dedicated to empowering future generations of entrepreneurs, and his innovative teaching methods inspire creativity and critical thinking in the classroom. If you have any questions for Professor Graves or just want to say “Hi,” don’t hesitate to get in touch via email at ggraves@fullcoll.edu. To learn more about his background and achievements, please visit his bio page at https://staffwww.fullcoll.edu/ggraves/.

Like this: Like Loading...