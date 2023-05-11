Coyote Hills NATURE WALK on NEWLY OPENED TRAILS

Great news! The Friends of Coyote Hills are very excited that our next regularly scheduled Nature Walk on Saturday, May 13th, coincides with the City of Fullerton’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for opening new trails in the West Coyote Hills!

We meet at 9 am at the open-gate entrance to the Equestrian Center on Lakeview Drive just east of Euclid Street. You can park on Lakeview or at the Laguna Lake Park lot. We plan to walk to the Nora Kuttner Trail, check out the blooming wildflowers, and observe the emerging native bees that pollinate flowering cacti. We will then head to the trail opening ceremony starting at 10 am. Then, we continue our naturalist-led walk on the new trails through the Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve. Vistas from the ocean to the mountains will be spectacular and picture-worthy. The hike is a moderately easy two to two-and-a-half miles, suitable for the entire family.

Please bring a bottle of water and wear a hat, sunscreen, and comfortable walking or hiking shoes. Additional Event: You are also welcome to join the Friends’ Adopt-A-Park trail cleanup events from 9 am to 11 am on the third Saturday of each month. The next upcoming event is May 20th. We meet at the lower parking lot of Sunny Hills Church of Christ, 2255 N. Euclid Street.

