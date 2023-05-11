Hope comes to survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally open nonprofit Radiant Futures’ Hope House, a new, furnished California craftsman-style four-bedroom, two-bathroom, multi-family residence in Fullerton

Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung and Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee to attend.

Tuesday, May 16, from 9-10:30 AM



WHAT: Ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally open Hope House, a new, $900,000 California craftsman-style four-bedroom, two-bathroom, multi-family residence in Fullerton built with generous donations from the community through the Hope House Capital Campaign. Tours of Hope House will be conducted.



WHO: Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung, Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Radiant Futures Board Chairman Mark Jablonski, and Radiant Futures CEO Mark Lee



WHY: Hope House will accommodate 16 to 20 survivors for up to 24 months at no cost to them, adding much-need capacity for the Transitional Housing Program run by nonprofit Radiant Futures, formerly Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC). Hope House residents will have access to counseling, legal and holistic support services, an expert staff, and individual service plans in a shared, pet-friendly facility that allows them to build a community in a safe, secure, and trauma-informed atmosphere. Radiant Futures is the oldest domestic violence program in Orange County.



WHERE: 215 East Amerige in Fullerton



WHEN: Tuesday, May 16, from 9-10:30 AM

Like this: Like Loading...