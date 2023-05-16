Renew your Medi-Cal Benefits ASAP!

Medi-Cal provides free or low-cost health care to people who qualify. It can help pay for doctor visits, hospital care, and immunization (vaccines). Medi-Cal provides free or low-cost health coverage for individuals (adults and children) and families who qualify.

Are you receiving Medi-Cal?

If yes, then you need to renew your benefits. You must ensure that you have updated your address and phone number. To ensure your benefits are renewed, please visit benefitscal.com (California’s website for keeping track of your benefits) and create or update your existing account.

Starting on 04/24/23, create a new BenefitsCal account and link your case to your account.

More assistance can be found at County Website: http://ssa.ocgov.com/

Contacts for CalWORKs and Welfare-to-Work:

North Region 714-575-2400

Contacts for CalFresh, Medi-Cal, and General Relief:

Anaheim Regional Cntr 714-541-4895 All located at 3320 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806

What is BenefitsCal? A new, improved experience to apply for and manage your benefits.

BenefitsCal is a new website that will replace C4Yourself, YourBenefitsNow, and MyBenefitsCalWIN to provide one unified experience for all Californians everywhere.

BenefitsCal is a one-stop-shop to apply for: • CalFresh • CalWORKs • Disaster CalFresh • Medi-Cal • CMSP (County Medical Services Program) • GA/GR (General Assistance and General Relief )

