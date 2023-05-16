Community: Mid-May 2023

Fullerton Elks Lodge held a “Bunny Hop” for special needs children

by Cory Brown, Fullerton Elks Lodge #1993

Special needs children, their parents, and grandparents, approximately 52 people in all, attended the April Bunny Hop. Twenty Elks and other volunteers assisted in food service needs, decorations, and fun activities. In total, approximately 100 people attended this event. A DJ was present to provide music and entertainment. Food was provided by the Lodge to all, with cakes donated by Nothing But Bundts bakery in Brea. The Lodge has an active outreach program for these children in the community, offering activities throughout the year for the entire family. For more info on how to get involved, contact Fullerton Elks Lodge at 714-870-1993 or visit http://www.fullertonelks.org

Observer Community Photo Challenge:

Get to know your parks

Thank you for the new lights at the park and handball courts. On the left, Andrew Stirdivant with Miguel on the right, and the Sunday morning handball players in the background. Young, old, and everything in between, we all have a common ground, and that’s the love for the game. Independence Park (aka” Valencia” because on the handball side of town, parks are referred to by street name) is located at 801 West Valencia Dr, Fullerton. Andrew Stirdivant of Fullerton

Sends us a photo of yourself or a group with the current Observer at a local park. Include names, locations, the name of the photographer, and what the best or worse thing about the park is. For the Early June issue, send it in by May 22 to contact@fullertonobserver.com.

See you in the paper!

