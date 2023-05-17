Huntington Beach City Council withdraws from the Orange County Power Authority

Statement from OCPA Chair Fred Jung

We [the OCPA board] are deeply disappointed with the Huntington Beach City Council’s reckless action to withdraw from the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA). This eliminates the opportunity for Huntington Beach to take bold steps against climate change and strips away renewable energy choices from its residents and businesses.

SCE plans to increase electricity rates by another 45% by 2030. By choosing to stay with OCPA, Huntington Beach businesses, and residents have the ability to select OCPA’s Basic Choice renewable energy plan, which costs 2% less than SCE and offers more renewable energy.

Huntington Beach families and businesses want and deserve an alternative to the decades-long fossil fuels-powered SCE monopoly. Huntington Beach has put politics ahead of the health and well-being of those who call Huntington Beach home.

