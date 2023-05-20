Follow the Money: Allocations for Homelessness part 1

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva has made addressing housing and homelessness a top priority during her tenure in the Assembly. As a result, she has included programs in her budget requests aimed at supporting constituents who may be at risk of experiencing homelessness. To date, she has successfully secured California Budget funding for a total of $27,400,000 in programs focused on addressing homelessness in the North Region SPA. In addition to this, she has also supported the Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP) funding for several years, which received a one-time award of $12,062,300 in 2018.

