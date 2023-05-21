Drug lab busted in Fullerton

Fullerton police were called after a 3-year-old was found wandering alone in a diaper on West Gage Avenue near South Woods Avenue on Friday, May 19.

Officers went looking for the parents and instead found a drug lab inside a home. Three men were arrested and the child was placed in protective custody.

A search warrant was obtained for the home. Fullerton police reported that a home was found to have hazardous material inside. Nearby houses had to be evacuated as hazardous materials experts assessed the situation.

Several agencies responded to assist in removing the hazardous material and render the home and surrounding area safe. Law Enforcement and Fire personnel have cleared the area.