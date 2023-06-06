Rep. Correa Statement on OC Board of Supervisors Vote to Bar Flying Pride Flag Outside County Offices

Today, in response to the Orange County Board of Supervisors vote to mandate that only county, state, and U.S. flags be flown outside county offices, excluding the Pride flag during Pride Month, Representative Lou Correa (CA-46) released the following statement:

“I’m saddened to hear that the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted today to exclude the Pride flag from being flown during Pride Month. Simply put, that action does not represent the values of Orange County,” said Rep. Correa. “During Pride Month, we should be uplifting LGBTQ+ history and voices to show the world that our community welcomes all, no matter who you are or who you love. Our County should be supporting Pride every day and everywhere—not because it is divisive, but because it is inclusive of all who call Orange County home.”

###

ABOUT LOU: Congressman Lou Correa is a longtime Orange County resident with deep local roots. To this day, he lives only three miles from his childhood neighborhood in Anaheim. He is the son of working-class parents whose hard work gave him a chance at success and who has spent his career fighting to protect the American Dream and ensure anyone can reach the middle class, just as he did. In 2016, Lou was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives to continue his work by representing the community he has spent the past 20 years serving, fighting to give everyone access to the same opportunity he had. Congressman Correa is committed to working across party lines to strengthen the middle class and give everyone a shot at the American Dream by investing in education, healthcare, and our fading infrastructure, and has introduced legislation to protect the legal rights of immigrants, care for veterans, and fight against the wasteful spending of taxpayer money.

Like this: Like Loading...