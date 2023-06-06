Supervisor Katrina Foley Releases Statement Following Board of Supervisors Vote to Ban LGBTQ Pride Flag

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA — During today’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to the Board majority banning the LGBTQ Pride Flag from all County property.

“The decision to prohibit flying the Pride flag during Pride Month sends the wrong message to our LBGTQ community and the values of most Orange County residents. Our County invests billions in suicide prevention, homelessness services, and behavioral health for our most vulnerable populations, which includes the LGBTQ community,” said Supervisor Foley. “Sometimes, suicide prevention is as simple as a rainbow flag flying in the wind over a government building, telling our most vulnerable children we welcome them, and we will keep them safe.”

Supervisor Foley continued, “Pride represents diversity, an inclusive community, a community that provides a space where people are safe to be who they are & love who they want. The pride flag aligns with the values we express through our services & County budget. By taking this rash decision of banning the Pride flag from all County property and our County parks and facilities undermines the work we’ve done as a Board to ensure Orange County is a fair, inclusive, and welcoming place to live, work, and visit for every member of our community.”

Supervisor Foley concluded her comments with quotes from her staff on what pride means for them. Click here to watch her full remarks

###

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2022 to represent the newly established District 5, which includes the cities of Aliso Viejo, Costa Mesa, Dana Point, a large portion of Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Newport Beach, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, as well as the unincorporated areas of Coto de Caza, Emerald Bay, Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Rancho Mission Viejo, Stonecliffe and Wagon Wheel. This is her second term on the Board of Supervisors, where she previously served District 2.

Supervisor Foley’s Board appointments include the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), OCFA Legislation & Public Affairs Committee Chair, Orange County Transportation Authority, Transportation Corridor Agency (TCA), TCA Joint Environmental Committee, Coastal Greenbelt Authority, Newport Bay and South Orange County Watershed Executive Committees, Ocean Institute, San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) Community Engagement Panel, Spent Fuel Solutions Coalition Co-Chair, Law Library Board of Trustees, Orange County Housing Finance Trust, Local Agency Formation Commission (alt), Orange County Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council, and OC Public Libraries Advisory Board.

