63rd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Draws Hundreds of Thousands of Attendees

This Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-29), over 250,000 attended the 63rd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival. Locals and visitors alike joined the free celebrations, which included Cake, a parade, a celebrity meet and greet, food, vendors, carnival rides, LIVE music on TWO stages, and contests.

Special Children Day:

Thursday, May 25, was Special Children Day, which was attended by approximately 1600 Special Needs students from GGUSD and surrounding school districts. The children were treated to a hot dog lunch, lemonade, funnel cake, and ice cream. Additionally, they were able to play games and ride a few of the rides. At the end of the day, each student went home with a stuffed animal and a parting gift from one of our sponsors, Original Sprout.

This special day was made possible in partnership between Butler Amusements, Inc., Marcus Concessions, West Coast Weenies, and Olde Tyme Lemonade, and the Strawberry Festival Association. We wish to thank everyone who helped make this day so special for our children with special needs. It’s a day like no other!

Opening Ceremony with FREE Cake:

Friday night, 5/26, was the Opening Ceremony. All the celebrities and other VIPs were introduced in front of the record-breaking crowd, and then 2,000 slices of Strawberry Shortcake were given out, FREE, to all in attendance. The cake was made by Frenchs Bakery, and the strawberries inside were donated by Costco of Garden Grove.

Parade with Grand Marshal and Theme Grand Marshal:

An annual highlight of the festival, the Strawberry Festival Parade, took place on Saturday, May 27th. The parade featured the above celebrities, as well as Elected Officials who serve Garden Grove Residents,, GGUSD students and officials, visiting bands, equestrian units, and much more.

This year, the parade was dedicated to the memory of the late Ric Lerma, a lifelong Garden Grove Resident and Business owner who personified Kindness in every aspect of his life.

Vera Jimenez, KTLAs meteorologist, served as the festival’s Celebrity Grand Marshal alongside “The Dancing Doctor”, Tony Adkins, PA, the 2023 Theme Grand Marshal for the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Parade.

“The 63rd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival was a HUGE success which exceeded my expectations,” said Andrea Perez, Strawberry Festival Association President. “We were honored to have so many well-known faces attend our opening ceremony and participate in our parade this year. I am delighted and grateful to all of our guests, including residents and out-of-town visitors, who attended our ‘Berry’ fun-filled event, to support us and our tradition of giving back to the community. I hope to see everyone again at the 2024 Garden Grove Strawberry Festival!”

To learn more about the 2023 Garden Grove Strawberry Festival (including its parade, performances, and contests), check out our digital program https://publuu.com/flip-book/15571/308507 and or contact tiaan@kcomm.com.

About the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

The 63rd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival was held on the Village Green at Euclid Street and Main Street in Garden Grove, CA on Memorial Day Weekend, Friday – Monday, May 26 – 29, 2023. The festival is always FREE and produced by the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association, 501(c)(3) non-profit, composed of a dedicated group of volunteers.

Since 1958, the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival has drawn people together from Garden Grove and throughout Orange County. It has become an increasingly charitable event, helping many local nonprofit organizations, and facilitating donations of more than $7 million over the years.

Additionally, the festivals mission and goal is to give back to the community serving Garden Grove residents by donating to nonprofit organizations which provide services for children, seniors, youth, and the community. To learn more, please visit https://strawberryfestival.org/.

