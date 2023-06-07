Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva Denounces Anti-LGBTQ+ Board of Supervisor Vote and Condemns Incidents of Violence

In response to the Orange County Board of Supervisors voting to exclude Pride Flags from being flown outside of county offices, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) released the following statement.

“It is deeply unsettling that the Orange County Board of Supervisors has made the decision to prohibit the flying of Pride flags, particularly during Pride Month. Orange County stands for the principles of collaboration, compassion, and inclusivity, and it is disheartening to witness such a display of exclusion and intolerance,” said Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva. “Furthermore, the recent incidents of violence in Glendale, where the Glendale Unified School District Board of Education encountered chaos and violence while acknowledging June as Pride Month, only add to the distressing wave of intolerant behavior. This pattern of conduct is utterly unacceptable. I want to emphasize that my office unequivocally stands in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community. We are committed to nurturing safe and inclusive spaces for all families and individuals who face discrimination, intolerance, and acts of violence.”

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva represents the 67th Assembly District, which includes the Orange County communities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, and La Palma, as well as the Los Angeles County communities of Artesia, Cerritos, and Hawaiian Gardens.

