Laureen Driscoll named Providence South Division chief executive

Providence, a not-for-profit health system serving the Western U.S., announced the appointment of Laureen Driscoll as the chief executive for the South Division, effective June 8, 2023. Driscoll has served as the interim executive for the past five months, demonstrating exceptional leadership and dedication to Providence’s Mission.

“During her time as the Northern California Regional chief executive and now as interim chief executive, Laureen has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to foster internal collaboration, build strong relationships with community partners, and drive innovation across the South Division,” said Providence Chief Operating Officer Erik Wexler. “Furthermore, her passion for delivering exceptional patient care, along with a focus on operational excellence, has helped us continue to meet the ever-evolving healthcare needs of our communities in California.”

Driscoll began her healthcare career as a nurse before moving to administrative leadership roles. Prior to serving in the interim role for the South Division, Driscoll was the chief executive for Providence’s Northern California region. She also held previous leadership roles at MultiCare Health System and Providence Swedish.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always had a deep focus on caring for people in need and driving improvements to health care,” Driscoll said. “Working at Providence and serving the community in this new capacity is an honor. I also want to thank the incredible team of caregivers we have in California who do an amazing job every single day.”

This appointment was made after a thorough evaluation of prospective leaders from across the country.

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, more than 1,000 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 117,000 caregivers serving communities across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

About Providence in California (South Division)

Providence in California is an integrated delivery network that includes 17 hospitals in Northern and Southern California, comprising the organization’s South Division. Over 35,000 caregivers and approximately 11,000 physicians ensure patients receive the highest level of care in the communities we serve. Supporting its acute care settings in California, Providence features hundreds of affiliated medical group clinics and outpatient centers, in addition to TrinityCare Hospice and TrinityKids Care pediatric hospice, Providence High School, home health care services, ten wellness centers, and a multitude of telehealth services. Providence is committed to an enduring mission of outreach to the poor and vulnerable, and in 2021 contributed $710 million in services, programs, and charity care to those in need.

