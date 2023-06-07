BALANCE & CHANGE: Engage and Connect by Michelle Gottlieb, Psy.D., MFT, LPCC © 2023

There is a great old song about people needing people, which speaks much truth. We do need people. Humans need connection.

We know that children who do not have a healthy attachment to caregivers grow up to be adults who struggle to create healthy relationships. Social media, rather than encouraging connection, actually separates us more. COVID exacerbated the problem of disconnection.

Addiction can be seen as a result of not having a healthy connection with others. To become a healthy human, knowing that you are not alone is necessary. As a child, you need to know that there are adults who will keep you safe, fed, and loved. As an adult, the need is not much different.

Take a moment and look around your world. Who in your life helps to create safety for you? Who helps to feed your soul? Who creates that feeling of being loved within you? If you cannot think of anyone that may answer some questions about why you are unhappy in your life.

There are many ways to create a connection. You can join a community, whether a hiking group, a book club, a religious community, or so many other opportunities. Even standing in line at Starbucks, you can strike up a conversation with someone. The important thing is that you are aware of opportunities and take them! As you increase your connections, notice how your mood and sense of well-being also improve!

It is scary, but just know that everyone else is scared as well. But they will be happy that you reached out!

You can do this. And you can heal!

