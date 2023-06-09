Grand Jury Report: The ABC’S of Educating Children Experiencing Homelessness in Orange County

Despite the valiant efforts and dedication of Liaisons who face huge challenges, the facts gathered from the School Accountability Report Cards (SARCs) make it clear that public schools are failing far too often in their efforts to educate children experiencing homelessness. The Orange County Grand Jury strongly recommends that the Orange County Department of Education and the twenty-eight public school districts, in conjunction with the County of Orange, prioritize the unique needs of children experiencing homelessness with the goal being a measurable improvement in their academic performance.

Full Report can be found here: https://www.ocgrandjury.org/pdfs/2022_2023_GJreport/ABC_of_Educating_Homeless_Children.pdf