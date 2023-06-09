Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva’s Recognizes ICNA Relief as Nonprofit of the Year for the 67th District

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) presented a well-deserved resolution to ICNA Relief on June 7, recognizing them as the Nonprofit of the Year for the 67th Assembly District. ICNA Relief is a humanitarian organization dedicated to serving communities in need through various social and disaster relief programs. As a vital pillar of the community, ICNA Relief tirelessly provides essential services that include health support, hunger prevention, transitional homes, disaster relief, family services, and accessible education.

“ICNA Relief epitomizes the core values we hold dear in California—collaboration, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to helping one another,” said Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva. “It is my great honor to present this prestigious recognition to an organization that has truly made a difference in our district.”

Guided by their mission to serve humanity with compassion, justice, and peace, ICNA Relief works tirelessly to support communities and individuals who are struggling. From providing emergency food and shelter to spearheading long-term development initiatives, they strive to uplift the lives of those facing adversity, working towards a world where every person can thrive.

“We have been working hard for the past 13 years serving families and individuals from all backgrounds, who are going through adversity,” remarked Dr. Khalid Memon, ICNA Relief Western Regional Director. “Whether it’s needing support for their food and nutrients needs, seeing a doctor by visiting our medical clinic, dental, vision, or receiving professional counseling therapy, everyone deserves help for free and with their integrity intact. Additionally, our refugee services have seen a 250% increase in clientele within the past two years. We take great pride knowing that our Fullerton, CA office is being recognized by Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, who has been active in keeping in touch with all the amazing work in her district.”

This is the eighth year of the California Nonprofit of the Year initiative, a state-wide effort honoring the critical role nonprofit organizations play in California.

###

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva represents the 67th Assembly District, which includes the Orange County communities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, and La Palma, as well as the Los Angeles County communities of Artesia, Cerritos, and Hawaiian Gardens.

