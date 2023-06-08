The City of Fullerton is in the process of revitalizing the historic Hunt Library property. Please complete the survey below to help us design the types of programs and activities that you would like to see at the Hunt.

La Ciudad de Fullerton está en proceso de revitalizar la histórica propiedad de la Biblioteca Hunt. Complete la encuesta a continuación para ayudarnos a diseñar los tipos de programas y actividades que le gustaría ver en Hunt.

Here is the link to the community survey for the Hunt Library: https://arcg.is/iKPri

Thank you for helping us spread the word and gather community feedback.

