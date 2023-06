In preparation for the Day of Music Fullerton on June 21st, the city’s street team was refreshing the “piano keys” crosswalk at Pomona and Wilshire on Friday and Saturday. The idea was originally from former council member Jesus Silva and was done for the 2019 Day of Music event. Funding contribution for this project was by the Fullerton Historic Theatre Foundation on behalf of the Samueli Foundation.

