Robbers Thwarted by 74-year-old

A 74-year-old Fullerton resident fought off two men in a robbery attempt at his home on Las Palmas Drive. The whole episode was caught on surveillance video.

It is suspected that the attackers followed the man and his wife home and may be targeting older people by following them home. The video showed the suspects approaching the victim, pepper spraying, and pushing the victim. The victim, who served in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, fought back.

The robbers ran down his driveway, where local landscapers who witnessed the incident ran after the suspects. The suspects got away in a four-door Grey Hundi Alantra Sedan driven by a third suspect.

The incident happened around 12:30 pm on Sunday. A similar attack on an 80-year-old man happened in Rolland Heights about an hour later. However, in that case, the suspects were able to steal the man’s expensive watch.

“The suspects in the Fullerton case could face charges of attempted robbery, residential burglary, and false imprisonment of an elder. We believe the Fullerton case and Rowland Heights case are both related. We are working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Burglary/Robbery Task Force on these cases,” said Fullerton Police Departments Public Information Officer Captain Jon Radus.

Any witnesses with information about this incident are encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Detective Fabrigas at (714) 773-5763 with the ATF/Orange County Violent Crime Task Force.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS, or visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.

