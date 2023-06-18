Fullerton Needs Better Infrastructure

Many modes of transportation exist, including cars, buses, bicycles, and walking, but the US’ road design favors the convenience of cars over the safety of all other road users. We have roads without sidewalks; unprotected crosswalks; painted bike lanes that are too narrow and offer no protection from high-speed car traffic; a lack of sensors for bicycles crossing intersections; roads without bike lanes; and much more.

Although not everyone wants to or can drive to get from place to place, our roads are extremely unsafe for any other form of transportation, and as such, road designs force people to drive when viable alternatives exist. Because of this, most people do drive – as of 2016, only 1.1% of commuters in California use bikes. Cities like Santa Ana, Santa Monica, Brea, Irvine, Artesia, and San Diego, which have improved their bicycle infrastructure, have seen drastic increases in bicyclists, belying the huge pent-up demand for safer active transportation infrastructure. This represents the “if you build it, they will come” concept of induced demand, which applies to cars, bicyclists, pedestrians, and transit users alike.

There are additional reasons to make our transportation infrastructure more inclusive to all road users. A big one is safety: Cars kill over 40,000 people in the US annually, and that number is increasing. The US has the highest mortality rate of any developed nation precisely because our roads are built to prioritize car convenience over road safety. Roads can be engineered for safety if we, as a city, actively choose to do so. Better active transportation infrastructure also doesn’t mean cars should be avoided as a preferred method of transportation.

Studies show that improving access to alternative transportation options improves traffic flow because many people choose those alternatives, meaning fewer cars on the road. And separating traffic users, such as with wide and/or protected bike lanes, allow all road users to coexist harmoniously. If built well, good alternative transportation infrastructure will allow people to choose their mode of transportation instead of the infrastructure chosen for them.

Another reason to improve active transportation infrastructure is cost: car-centric infrastructure is expensive, thanks to road construction and maintenance costs, the direct and indirect costs of road injuries and deaths, and the effects of pollution. It makes sense to provide a safe alternative for those who wish to walk, bicycle, and take public transit. A landmark 2015 study showed that driving a car costs the city of Copenhagen 0.5 Euro per mile, over six times the cost of riding a bike at 0.08 Euro per mile. The differential is likely to be even greater in the US. Safer, more inclusive infrastructure will actually save our city money. Fullerton certainly has financial limitations, but it has opportunities to make the streets safer for all road users.

One such improvement was the Wilshire Bike Boulevard, one of Fullerton’s most successful active transportation projects. Families routinely walk and bicycle down the Boulevard, which connects downtown Fullerton to residential areas and routes leading to CSUF and the Santa Ana River Trail. Berkeley is another example: the wide bike lanes allow bicyclists safe access to Fullerton College, Ralph’s Supermarket, the Juanita Cooke Trail, and downtown. Downtown Fullerton’s wide sidewalks and sidewalk-facing storefronts encourage pedestrian traffic, and the Walk on Wilshire is a beloved oasis.

Another project being considered is the Associated Road lane reduction project between Bastanchury and Imperial. The restriping road concept arose after a 30-year traffic survey showing that average daily vehicle counts on this stretch of Associated, which included stratification of peak travel hours, did not require the existing four travel lanes, meaning that the road could safely be reduced to two lanes without impacting traffic. A 6-foot-wide, non-buffered, unprotected painted bike lane currently exists but is too narrow to feel safe with Associated’s high car travel speeds.

Local initial opposition to such traffic measures is understandable and not uncommon. The car is often necessary to traverse roads safely, any possibility of congestion causes concern, and because cars have been a priority for decades, sharing road space with any other traffic is often viewed negatively. However, as city data shows, and as traffic calming projects around the country have demonstrated time and time again, lane reduction is not expected to worsen traffic. Instead, it will likely improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of injury, making the city safer for all road users.

Note: This item will be at a future City Council meeting. You can make a difference if enough people show up and voice their opinion. The city council may be voting on it and need to know what the people want.

Like this: Like Loading...