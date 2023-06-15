Fullerton Observer Video Recap: Mid-June 2023

Join us for a temporary change on the Fullerton Observer Video Recap! Today, Giselle Monterrosas takes a well-deserved break from the English video recaps, and our very own Adrian Meza steps up to the plate with the assistance of the talented Troy Tech Program Interns (Britany Alcantar Cortez and Colin O’Malley). Get ready for a visually captivating experience as we delve into the most significant stories from the pages of the Fullerton Observer Newspaper.

In this episode, Adrian takes center stage and delves into some intriguing topics. First on the agenda is the controversy surrounding the production of “The Sound of Music” at Rolling Hill Elementary School. Discover the latest updates and insights surrounding this captivating story.

Next, we turn our attention to the recent discussions at the City Council regarding Associated Road. Safety improvements are on the table, and Adrian sheds light on the proposals and the community’s reactions.

And don’t miss out on an exclusive update on the OCPAC (Fullerton’s renowned Orange County Performing Arts Center). Adrian brings you the latest developments straight from the heart of the art scene.

To stay up-to-date with the Fullerton Observer Newspaper, consider subscribing and receiving the latest news delivered directly to your doorstep. Simply click the subscribe button on the Fullerton Observer website www.fullertonobserver.com and make your subscription today!

Calling all volunteers!

We are actively seeking talented individuals to contribute to our team. If you have skills in graphic design, script writing, video editing, or social media management, we want to hear from you! Please send your resume to contact@fullertonobserver.com and become part of the FOVR team.

FOVR Credits:

Hosted by Adrian Meza

Written & Edited by Britany Alcantar Cortez and Colin O’Malley (Troy Tech Students)

Join us on this exciting video journey as we bring the stories to life and make the news more captivating than ever before!

https://youtu.be/jwLLkVnlqNI

