Day of Music June 21

No better way to kick off the summer than a day of free music on the longest day of the year. The Day of Music Fullerton is back for its ninth year on June 21st, with the main venue being the downtown Fullerton Museum Plaza beginning at 2 pm and running through 9 pm. But different from 2022, there is more music in town than just the downtown plaza. Over 17 venues are hosting 40+ musical acts at most of Fullerton’s favorite dining and entertainment establishments. Rock, jazz, country, DJs, soloists, duets, and full bands are all playing for FREE because the events are free to the public.

KIDZ CORNER

Day of Music has something for everyone, and even the kids can get involved with the Kidz Corner taking place in Community Park across from the Fullerton Museum. Kids can participate in fun, creative activities like djembe, harmonica, and drum musical lessons and get their faces painted. 2-4 pm: Djembe Lessons with Luis Guerrero & Isabella Stoloff 4-5: pm: Harmonica Lessons with Jimmy Camp 5-6 pm: Bucket Drums with Greg Sebourn 6-7 pm: Face Painting by Artist Melinda Hagman

YUMMY FOOD TRUCKS

What is a music festival and community event without food? Like 2022, this year’s Day of Music will feature delicious food trucks serving up a variety of delectable treats like Mexican food, burgers, bbq, Japanese fusion, and even a dessert truck. Enjoy the fun, brightly colored picnic tables.

MUSEUM PLAZA LINE-UP

Playing at 2:15 pm: KEILI FERNANDO

Using her guitar, she began writing her own songs crafting picturesque lyrics and memorable melodies. At 13 years old, she began playing live shows with her brother, Tree. The sibling duo performed at local coffee shops and community events, including the Orange County and San Diego County fairs. She created KLiF Productions, LLC, a digital media production company, in 2018. With her multiple artistic skills, Keili produces music videos, promotional content, and photo shoots.

Playing at 3 pm: STEVE METZGER

Steve Metzger is artistic in many ways: he writes songs, paints, and is a sculptor. He has taught Art classes at FDIM, CSUF, and Fullerton Community College. Steve’s paintings are currently on view at ModelMania for the Fullerton Artwalk and at the Pilgrims Coffee Shop in Fullerton. At times, the public can see Steve play at Bourbon Street.

Playing at 3:30 pm: Cause for Concern

Cause for Concern (CFC) is an all-women band, and the band rages on from the days of post-punk through the grunge and riot girl eras. They were nominated in 2000 by the LA music awards for best female guitarist, best female bassist, and best all-female band.

Playing at 4:30 pm: JESSICA KACZMAREK

“Blues Infused Rock & Soul” is what the Southern California native Jessica Kaczmarek and her band are all about. Searing lead guitar and vocals come straight from the heart, all on a fabulous gold Sparkle Jet Gretsch guitar! She is currently working on her debut album entitled “Dark And Light,” which is slated for release at the beginning of fall this year. For more about Jessica & her band, check out http://www.jessicakaczmarek.com.

Playing at 5:30 pm: THE MARK SELLS BAND

Mark Sells leads his power trio with a style best described as hi-intensity blues-rock. As the bandleader, guitarist, and vocalist, he plays in the style of Hendrix, Carlos Santana, SRV, Albert Collins, and Freddie King. His live shows and original tunes continue to garner rave reviews. In 2013, The Mark Sells Band was nominated “Best Blues Band in OC” by OC Music Awards. All the songs in the motion picture soundtrack are from their self-produced CD “Missin’ You,” released in 2013.

Playing at 6:30 pm: DARDEN

Each band member is a songwriter and plays several instruments. With time, they developed their own sound—a unique spin on all the music from their youth. Leaning towards an Alternative, Modern Americana feel, DARDEN presents an experience of crystal-clear harmonies, angelic melodies, and modern versions of classic songs and styles. The band members reside in Orange County and can be seen frequently performing around Fullerton and Southern California.

Playing at 7:30 pm: SEAN OLIU & THE COASTLINE COWBOYS

Sean Oliu crafts a heartfelt and honest throwback country with a dusty sense of old-school soul and decidedly modern spirit. A singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and performer, Sean prides himself in bringing country music to new audiences. Sean opened for the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes at the historic Ryman Auditorium to a standing ovation.

Playing at 8:30 pm: BARDEUX

Bordeaux is an Orange County-based synth-pop duo formed in 1988 by Producer Jon St. James and founding member Stacy “Acacia” Smith, both long-time Fullerton residents. They intended their first recording to serve as a demo. However, “Three Time Lover,” with its infectious groove, was fast-tracked onto the LA-based Power 106 FM Radio playlist. Within weeks, Bardeux signed a multi-album deal with Enigma Records and, in 1988, produced their first full-length album, Bold as Love.

