Observer Community Photo Challenge: Get to know your parks Mid-June 2023

Shirley Bonem is on the left, and Joan Land is on the right. We are at Laguna Lake Park in Fullerton. We love the turtles sunning themselves on the rocks at Laguna Lake Park. We love the baby animals, including the turtles, ducks, coots, and geese in the lake. Shirley Bonem

Send the Fullerton Observer a photo of yourself or a group with the current Observer at a local park.

Include names, locations, the photographer’s name, and the best or worst thing about the park.

For the August issue, send it in by July 24 to: contact@fullertonobserver.com.

See you in the paper!

