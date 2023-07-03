State Senator Josh Newman Secures $10 Million in State Funding for Community Investments

State Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) announced on June 28 that a number of his district budget priorities were included for funding in the 2023-24 California State Budget during what is shaping up to be a very tight budget year. As a result of Senator Newman’s advocacy, the Budget Act of 2023 includes funding to support the Fullerton Museum; bolster regional solutions to student homelessness; purchase and renovate an affordable housing apartment building; and expand the capacity of the Lestonnac Free Medical Clinic.

Fullerton Museum: as a pillar in the Fullerton community for over 100 years, the Fullerton Museum Center has always provided a vibrant central gathering place for the community, stimulated dialogue on important historical and cultural issues, and proudly promoted critical and creative thinking. The $4.5 million funding secured will allow the museum to make capital improvements to the museum’s facilities, including renovations to its classroom spaces, exhibition area, auditorium, conference room, and outdoor patio, and to increase accessibility and accommodate performances, community activities, and fundraising events. Additionally, the museum will be able to hire permanent and part-time staff for a museum director, a special events coordinator, curators, a gallery director of interpretive exhibitions, operations, and general support staff.

Homeless Intervention Services of Orange County: HISOC’s HomeShare OC Program matches college students with homeowners who have a spare room available to rent to help college students complete their education while providing homeowners with additional monthly income, companionship, and help with technology and household chores. This $2.5 million in secured funding will allow the HomeShare OC program to expand its reach and assist more students and seniors.

LOT318 is a local non-profit serving the City of Placentia, providing programs and services to prevent gang activity and create pathways for education and personal growth for local residents. The $1.5 million in secured funding will allow LOT318 to purchase an apartment building that houses many of the families of program participants and to convert it into affordable family housing while also expanding its service outreach capacity.

Lestonnac Free Clinic of Orange County: Founded in 1979, this nationally renowned public health clinic provides free health care services to low-income and uninsured residents throughout Southern California. The $1.5 million in secured funding will allow the clinic to make needed building improvements to expand the number of patients it serves and to purchase a mobile RV unit to grow its street medicine program.

