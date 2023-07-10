A Message of Thanks from Angelo’s and Vinci’s

Beautiful Guests and Fabulous Team, past and present:

It is with heartfelt gratitude and emotional tears that I let you know we are closing our doors for the final time after dinner on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Dear Guests ~ Team Angelo’s and Vinci’s is so very humbled by your continued support over the past 52 years. It is an honor to be a part of your precious memories, your celebrations, your traditions, for three and four generations. Your stories fill our hearts. And the gift of your continued patronage has inspired us, allowed us to support our families, and to donate decades of annual fundraisers for the hungry and homeless. From our simple beginnings as a beer & wine cafe at the Fox Theatre, to our current location for 925 people, you’ve supported us through the growth, the changes and the challenges. We are a family and you are a part of that family, a connection forever. For that there are no words great enough to thank you. We will never forget what you have given to us, this restaurant, this community you’ve so fondly nicknamed, “A&V’s”. There has never been, nor ever will be again, the extraordinarily unique dining experience of Angelo’s and Vinci’s Ristorante. We are so grateful to have shared this beautiful adventure with you all.

Grazie! to a fantastic group of purveyors, suppliers, maintenance and repair crews, CPAs, advertisers, insurance agents, attorneys, security services, police, fire and health departments, and SO many more that have kept us operational through this half century.

AND, with a truly grateful heart, I thank each and every one of my incredible team, past and present, for their heart, their talent, contribution, hard work and dedication to make Angelo’s and Vinci’s “A Place to Eat, A Place to See, A Place to Be.” The responsibility and management of any restaurant is intimidating but you have exceled here since 1971.

T-E-A-M, my Angelo’s and Vinci’s family, you are forever in my heart, forever with my gratitude and forever in my fondest of memories.

Then quite simply, to our founder, the infinitely creative entrepreneur, actor, dancer, choreographer, my beautiful husband, Steven Peck (1928-2005)…my love always ~ Cyn

