988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to Add Spanish-Language Text and Chat Services Nationwide

Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, California’s lead agency for 988, is one of five crisis centers nationally responding to

988 Spanish texts and chats. This expansion of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to include Spanish text and chat comes just days ahead of the one-year anniversary of the easy-to-remember three-digit dialing code (launched on July 16, 2022).

For more than 80 years, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services has served as a national leader in whole-person mental health, crisis care, and substance use services. With deep roots in community-based mental health, Didi Hirsch is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to advancing health equity, especially where poverty or stigma limits access to care. As a pioneer in suicide prevention and crisis care for all ages, Didi Hirsch founded the nation’s first Suicide Prevention Center in Los Angeles in 1958, leads the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline across California, oversees Teen Line, and is one of five operators for the national Disaster Distress Helpline.

In addition to providing multilingual crisis care support, the Suicide Prevention Center serves as a model of care internationally and offers outpatient therapy, support groups for survivors of suicide loss and suicide attempts, and suicide prevention training. Learn more at www.didihirsch.org.

