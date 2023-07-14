Authorities Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying Additional Child Victims

He is currently being held at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange in lieu of $1 million bail. He was scheduled to be arraigned on April 28, 2023, at the Stephen K. Tamura Justice Center in Westminster in Department W12.

The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) began investigating Esparza after receiving an anonymous cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) program in September 2022.

During the eight-month investigation, HBPD Crimes Against Persons Unit detectives began communicating with Esparza while posing as an adult female who was babysitting a four-year-old girl. During those communications, Esparza is accused of expressing his desire to perform very specific sexual acts on the child.

Esparza was told that the child was in a Huntington Beach hotel room on April 7, 2023, and he was arrested by undercover detectives when he entered the room.

“Someone who preys on the innocence of children for their own sexual gratification is a monster of indescribable evil,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “To plot, to calculate, and methodically carry out sexual attacks on unconscious children is something that can only be dreamt of and carried out by the sickest of minds. Children rely on adults for their safety and security, and as prosecutors, we do everything we can to protect our children from adults who would harm them and ensure these monsters will never be able to harm another child again.”

“After overcoming many investigative hurdles during this multiple-month investigation, Huntington Beach detectives were able to take a sexual predator off the streets,” said Huntington Beach Chief of Police Eric Parra. “This case demonstrates our detective bureau’s tenacity, determination, and commitment to never stop working to seek justice for those who have been victimized. We will continue to investigate anyone who harms the most vulnerable in our society.”

Esparza, who is originally from Warren, Ohio, also has connections to Huntington Beach, Long Beach, and Fullerton. Anyone with information relating to Esparza is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department WeTip Hotline at (714) 375-5066. Anonymous tips can also be made to OC Crime Stoppers by calling (855) TIP- OCCS (1-855-847-6227).

Deputy District Attorney Devin Crowley of the Sexual Assault Unit is prosecuting this case.