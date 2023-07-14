Trainfest 2023: A Celebration of Past, Present & Future

Save the Date: Saturday and Sunday, September 9th & 10th, from 10 am to 6 pm daily: Ticket Concourse, Waiting Room, North and South Patios, Railway Platforms

All aboard! Trainfest returns to Los Angeles Union Station to celebrate the past, present, and future of train travel with activations and programs throughout the iconic Los Angeles landmark.

Train enthusiasts of all ages are invited to see rail equipment on the tracks from various decades since the opening of the Station, marvel at the rarest of model train exhibits, participate in tours about the history, restoration, and art throughout the building and experience other unique activities celebrating the legacy and future of Union Station and Southern California’s rail systems.

Los Angeles Union Station, in partnership with Metro, Amtrak, Metrolink, and others soon to be announced, will bring Trainfest 2023 to life with events and programming to be enjoyed by commuters, industry professionals, train aficionados, historians, and architecture enthusiasts alike.

Stay tuned for more details. For more information, visit: unionstationla.com/happenings.

