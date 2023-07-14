Strike Day 4: Hundreds of Orange County Strikers March Near Disneyland

Hundreds of striking cooks, room attendants, dishwashers, servers, bellmen, and front desk agents at multiple properties who walked out on the largest multi-hotel strike in the local’s history will gather for a march at the Hilton Anaheim on Friday.

Workers began their strike on Tuesday, July 11th, and held picket lines across Orange County from early in the morning into the night. The individual picket lines will converge in a march to highlight that they are part of one collective fight for living wages so they can afford to live in near where they work.

Day 4: Orange County hotel strikers and other allies continue to march. Beginning at the Hilton Anaheim, 777 W Convention Way, Anaheim, CA 92802, on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10 am.

