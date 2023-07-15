Kennel Connection and Littles on the Lawn to Launch on July 19

OC Animal Care is thrilled to announce the next round of programming in its All Summer Long initiative, the launch of two exciting new pilot programs aimed at continuing the shelter’s efforts to connect adoptable pets with loving families: Kennel Connection and Littles on the Lawn. Starting on July 19, these programs will feature shelter pets available for adoption, further expanding the ways for potential adopters to meet their perfect furry companions at OC Animal Care.

Kennel Connection

Through Kennel Connection, those looking to add a new pet to their family can meet ready-to-adopt dogs and cats right in their kennels. Knowledgeable staff and volunteer Adoption Ambassadors will be on hand to assist by answering questions and providing information about specific pets as prospective adopters stroll through designated kennel areas. To help visitors get to know our animals even better, pets will also have a description card sharing how they arrived at the shelter, breed, gender, weight, and more.

Littles on the Lawn

Simultaneously, Littles on the Lawn will captivate the hearts of animal lovers seeking small yet mighty companions. This adoption event will feature once-nervous small pups that, through the dedicated efforts of staff and volunteers, have transformed into confident, charismatic fidos. Those interested in adopting a small dog are invited to visit Littles on the Lawn to meet recent graduates from OC Animal Care’s TLC and Little Dog Play Group programs that are now ready to embark on their forever family journey.

Beginning July 19, Kennel Connection and Littles on the Lawn will take place every Wednesday and Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the OC Animal Care Shelter in Tustin. No appointments are needed to walk through the designated kennel areas. If a potential adopter finds that special connection with an animal, the next step will be a required one-on-one adoption visit. This meet-and-greet style visit will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing for more personal interactions and connections with the shelter pets.

The All Summer Long initiative at OC Animal Care offers three distinct shelter audiences, ensuring there is something for everyone, including prospective pet owners, current pet owners, and those looking to get involved with the shelter. For more information on OC Animal Care’s summer programming, including the first launched pilot, Summer Staycation Dog Fostering, with three newly added orientation dates for July, and to view program flyers in different languages, visit ocpetinfo.com/AllSummerLong.

### About OC Animal Care

OC Animal Care is the largest municipal animal shelter in Orange County. It services 14 cities and the County’s unincorporated areas and takes in over 14,500 animals each year. OC Animal Care provides refuge and care for animals, fosters the human-animal bond, and promotes safety in our community. For more information about OC Animal Care, please visit ocpetinfo.com.

