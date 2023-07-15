Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley Applauds FDA Approval of First Over-the-Counter Birth Control

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the nation’s first daily hormonal over-the-counter contraceptive pill.

“Expanding access to birth control gives women the freedom to control their lives, their health, and their future,” Supervisor Katrina Foley said. “As elected officials across the country look to restrict bodily autonomy and reproductive rights, Orange County remains a safe place for people seeking reproductive care. I will continue to work with health professionals to explore ways to address maternal health care needs in Orange County.”

Supervisor Foley remains a consistent advocate for every woman’s right to choose and make decisions over their own body. On the Board, Supervisor Foley continues to approve funding for maternal health care services for underserved communities.

###

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2022 to represent the newly established District 5, which includes the cities of Aliso Viejo, Costa Mesa, Dana Point, a large portion of Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Newport Beach, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, as well as the unincorporated areas of Coto de Caza, Emerald Bay, Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Rancho Mission Viejo, Stonecliffe and Wagon Wheel. This is her second term on the Board of Supervisors, where she previously served District 2.

