After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage. When a donor makes and keeps an appointment to give blood or platelets in the weeks ahead, they can help ensure trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatment, and people with lifelong blood disorders can get the blood they count on.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood and platelet shortage. All who come to give through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15: Chance at shark dive trip, $10 e-gift card for donors in August

Anaheim

8/3/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Orange County Anaheim Medical Center, 3440 E La Palma Ave

8/6/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St Anthony Claret Catholic Church, 1450 E. La Palma

8/8/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Anaheim Public Library Euclid Branch, 1340 S Euclid St

Brea

8/1/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Avery Products Corporation, 50 Pointe Dr

8/4/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Brea Masonic Lodge, 500 E Imperial Hwy

8/6/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Hills Church, 3100 E Birch St

8/7/2023: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 820 W. Imperial Hwy

8/10/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Avalon Brea Place, 185 S State College Blvd

8/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Friends Community Church, 301 N. Berry

8/15/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Beckman Coulter, 250 S. Kraemer Blvd

Buena Park

8/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buena Park Downtown, 8308 On the Mall, Suite #249, 2nd Floor

Costa Mesa

8/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Costa Mesa Senior Center, 695 W 19th St

8/7/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Mission Critical Electronics, 1580 Sunflower Avenue #100

Coto de Caza

8/15/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Coto de Caza Golf & Racquet Club, 25291 Vista Del Verde

Cypress

8/1/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Irenaeus Catholic Church, 5201 Evergreen Ave.

8/3/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., SeaCoast Grace Church, 5100 Cerritos

Dana Point

8/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monarch Bay Plaza, 32932 Pacific Coast Highway

8/6/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Edwards Catholic Church, 33926 Calle La Primavera

Dove Canyon

8/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dove Canyon Golf Club, 22682 Golf Club Dr.

Fountain Valley

Red Cross Fountain Valley Blood Donation Center, 17800 Newhope St. See RedCrossBlood.org for hours.

Fullerton

Red Cross Fullerton Blood Donation Center, 1379 S Harbor Blvd. See RedCrossBlood.org for hours.

8/2/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St Jude Medical Center, 101 E. Valencia Mesa Drive

Garden Grove

8/9/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Concorde Career College, 12951 Euclid Street, Suite 101

8/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Building G, 6202 Cerulean Ave

Huntington Beach

8/4/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Huntington Beach Masonic Lodge, 601 Palm Ave

8/8/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Huntington Beach Masonic Center, 601 Palm Avenue

8/15/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Huntington Beach Masonic Center, 601 Palm Avenue

Irvine

8/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Antis Roofing, 2649 Campus Dr

8/3/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., St John Neumann Parish, 5101 Alton Parkway

La Habra

8/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., La Habra Community Center, 101 W La Habra Blvd

Ladera Ranch

8/1/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Ladera Ranch Oak Knoll, 28192 O’Neill Drive

Laguna Beach

8/10/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Main Beach, 105 N Coast Hwy

8/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave

Laguna Hills

Red Cross Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center, 22971 Mill Creek Dr. See RedCrossBlood.org for hours.

8/14/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Orange County Association of Realtors, 25552 La Paz

Los Alamitos

8/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Isidore Historical Plaza, 10961 Reagan Street

Mission Viejo

8/8/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mission Viejo City Hall, 200 Civic Center Dr

8/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, 25092 Marguerite Pkwy

Newport Beach

8/9/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., 3501 Jamboree Road, 3501 Jamboree Road

Orange

8/3/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sisters of St Joseph of Orange, 480 S Batavia St

8/13/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., La Purisima Catholic Church, 11712 N. Hewes

8/15/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Orange Unified School District, 1401 N. Handy Street

Placentia

8/15/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Placentia Presbyterian Church, 849 Bradford Avenue

Rancho Santa Margarita

8/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 30522 Via Con Dios

8/10/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Foothills Church, 23122 Arroyo Vista

8/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church Rancho Santa Margarita Campus, 30605 Avenida de las Flores

San Clemente

8/4/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Baha’is of San Clemente, 3316 Avenida Del Presidente

8/14/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Baha’is of San Clemente, 3316 Avenida Del Presidente

8/15/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sonance, 991 Calle Amanecer

San Juan Capistrano

8/13/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Mission Basilica, 31520 El Camino Real

Santa Ana

Red Cross Santa Ana Blood Donation Center, 600 Parkcenter Drive. See RedCrossBlood.org for hours.

8/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bowers Museum, 2002 N Main St

8/4/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Ana Chapter, 600 Parkcenter Dr.

8/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.. American Red Cross Santa Ana Chapter, 600 Parkcenter Dr.

Westminster

8/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Westminster Community Services, 8200 Westminster Blvd

8/7/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Westminster Mall, 2031 Westminster Mall, Suite 1009-B

Yorba Linda

8/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Yorba Linda Masonic Lodge, 4847 Main St

8/7/2023: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Yorba Linda Masonic Center, 4847 Main St

8/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Richard Nixon Presidential Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

A stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we approach the beginning of what is expected to be another active wildfire and hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters.

Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider, or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

