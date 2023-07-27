Representatives Lou Correa (CA-46) and Jack Bergman (MI-01), co-chairs of the Psychedelics Advancing Therapies (PATH) Caucus, introduced an amendment on July 24 to federally fund legislation to push the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to carry out “large-scale studies” into drugs like psilocybin and MDMA—which have been designated as “breakthrough therapies” by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Our nation’s veterans continue to needlessly suffer tragic rates of suicide and opioid overdose deaths, and it’s crucial that the VA do all it can to ensure that those who would benefit most from these potentially lifesaving therapies can get access to them—as soon as possible,” Correa said. “Congress has the power to fix this, and with this amendment, we’ll push the VA to research the impact of breakthrough therapies, like psychedelics, that are already saving the lives of veterans in this country.”

“We are suffering from a mental health crisis in our Nation, and Veterans and servicemembers are right at the forefront of this crisis,” Bergman said. “This amendment will help steer the federal government towards doing more and providing better options to help our Veterans overcome some of the hardest battles they will fight.”

The Correa-Bergman Amendment was submitted to the House Rules Committee and amends the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill. If adopted, it would encourage the VA to explore utilizing federal dollars to fund research into the impact of breakthrough therapies, including psychedelics, on veterans who return home from combat with invisible wounds.

