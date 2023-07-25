Fullerton Police to Test Drone as a First Responder Starting July 26

The Fullerton Police Department, in partnership with Flying Lion and Fullerton College, will be conducting the Drone as a First Responder (DFR) concept for a 30-day trial period. This trial period will allow the department to determine if a DFR program is effective for our community moving forward. It will start on July 26th.

DFR, as employed by FPD, will consist of drones positioned at a high point in the City, providing the ability to immediately deploy them to reported emergency incidents, calls for service, or first responder requests. In many cases, drones can arrive at any given incident prior to first responders on the ground.

The DFR Program follows all established FAA guidelines, privacy laws, and Fullerton PD Policies regarding the use of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS/Drones).

Since our initial DFR Program is being conducted in conjunction with Fullerton College and Flying Lion, our UAS program has adopted the call sign “Hornet,” in homage to the Fullerton College “Hornets”. For more information, visit our website at www.FullertonPD.org

