Ameena Mirza Qazi’s exceptional dedication to civil rights, social justice, and equal representation has made her an extraordinary advocate and an inspiring voice for the marginalized. Through her legal expertise and activism, she has left an indelible mark and is a guiding light for positive change in society.

Ameena’s journey as a civil rights attorney began with an unwavering commitment to challenging systemic discrimination and unlawful practices. Her work with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the National Lawyers Guild exemplifies her fearlessness in protecting the rights of American Muslims and other marginalized communities.

In one landmark case, she co-counseled a wrongful death action and §1983 claim against the LAPD, resulting in a $1.7 million verdict that underscored the importance of accountability and constitutional rights. Ameena’s expertise in free speech issues has made her a pivotal figure in advocating for open dialogue and expression.

Her national and international speeches on civil rights issues facing American Muslims shed light on their challenges in exercising First Amendment rights. Ameena’s collaboration with the ACLU of Southern California and Hadsell, Stormer, and Renick, LLP on a class action lawsuit against the FBI exemplifies her dedication to challenging government practices that infringe upon individual freedoms. Her advocacy for free speech and social justice aligns with her vision of a society where all individuals can express themselves without fear of persecution or discrimination.

Beyond her legal work, Ameena actively empowers communities through workshops and presentations, fostering understanding, solidarity, and support for those facing discrimination. Her involvement with organizations like the South Asian Network (SAN) highlights her commitment to fostering inclusivity and representation for underrepresented communities.

Ameena actively shapes policies that protect civil liberties and promote social equality by serving on advisory boards and boards of organizations like the ACLU of Southern California and the Public Law Center. Ameena Mirza Qazi’s legacy of activism and advocacy inspires individuals to join the fight for a more just and equitable world. Her legal victories and unwavering commitment demonstrate that positive change is possible, even in the face of challenges.

Ameena’s journey exemplifies bravery for future generations of activists and advocates, reminding us that dedication, compassion, and expertise can transform society. Her contributions leave a lasting imprint on the journey toward a more inclusive and equitable future.

