Local wins the USA National Karate Championship

Lifelong Fullerton resident Adam Kraus was the National Karate Champion, for his weight (67 Kg), in Virginia last month. He used Elite Kumite, that when translated, means “grappling hands” and is one of the three main sections of karate training, along with “Kata” and “Kihon.”

Beenie of Fullerton

Wins First Place in Race

Such an exciting event when Beenie Von Weenie took First Place honor at the Los Alamitos Race track. His owner, Nicolee Leonard, a Fullerton resident, was so honored and proud of her Beenie Von Weenie! At 19 months old, he loves to run and is the pride of everyone who sees him daily at the Wildcatters Brea Dog Park. He won a brand new Wienerschnitzel Dog House and a cash prize.

Happy 95th Birthday Ernie Arzola!

Ernie Arzola and Julia Arzola, along with their seven children, have resided in Fullerton since 1958. They have 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. On Saturday, July 22 family celebrated Ernie’s 95th birthday at El Farolito Restaurant in downtown Fullerton. Pictured with Ernie Arzola Sr. are Irma Ramirez, Margie Mendoza, Grace Jimenez, Andrew Arzola, Bobby Arzola, and Ernie Arzola Jr.

Happy 57th Anniversary

to Richard and Simone Pollard

& Happy Birthday to Simone!

