Fullerton Police Department’s National Night Out

National Night Out, which is nationally recognized on the first Tuesday in August annually, was held in the Downtown Fullerton Plaza on August 1. This event serves to enhance relationships between the public and law enforcement while fostering a sense of community. Furthermore, it provides an excellent opportunity for the police and the residents of Fullerton to interact under positive circumstances, ask questions, and learn about their police department and its capabilities to serve them.

Fullerton PD had various booths, including our UAS Team, Crime Scene Investigation, North County Swat, the K-9 Unit, and more. Fullerton PD also had several vehicles on display, including our Mobile Command Post, Motorcycles, SWAT Bearcat, Polaris, and K-9 Patrol vehicles. The following community partners were in attendance: Fullerton Fire Department, Fullerton CERT, OC Animal Care, Community Action Partnership, CSUF Center For Healthy Neighbors, OC United, Home Depot, Fullerton Museum Center, Kona Ice, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Waymakers, Fullerton Parks and Recreation, Fullerton Library, Hope Center, Orange a county’s Credit Union, Pulmone, DJ Santana, Falcon Ambulance, Boys and Girls Club, TIP Orange County, El Pollo Fino, La Petite Pizza, Starbucks, 501st Legion, U.S. Marshal’s, and Raising Canes.

