North OC Community College District will continue to fly the Pride flag

North OC Community College District (NOCCCD) Board Trustee Bent tried to ban the PRIDE flag at the July 25th meeting, claiming it was about neutrality. After over 3 hours of public comment where the majority were in favor of the flag, a motion was called by Bent. The ban failed as there was no second to move the motion.

A Fullerton resident who spoke at the meeting said, “I am an American citizen by birthright and am proud to be American. However, the US Flag does not represent safety/inclusion to me. The PrideFlag, however, does.”

“In the ’80’s we had Vincent Chin and recently a string of anti-AAPI hate crimes. Despite being an American citizen, I have to perpetually prove that I am an American, with micro-aggressions hurled at me such as, ‘No, where are you REALLY from?’ The PrideFlag, to me, says, ‘It’s cool. You don’t have to talk or look like us. You can sit with us,’” said Bernard.

According to board documents, there is no flag policy in place, and requests to display flags are handled at the campus level. There are around 10% of NOCCCD students who described themselves as LGBTQ+ in the 2022-2023 academic year. NOCCCD continues to be a safe place for all students, regardless of how they identify themselves.

