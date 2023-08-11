Coyote Hills Sunset Nature Hike or Trail Preservation Hike

Sunset Nature Hike

Please join us Sunday, August 13, for a sunset Nature Hike on the newly opened trails of the Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve in Fullerton’s West Coyote Hills.

Meet at 6:00 PM at the equestrian center of Laguna Lake Park, on Lakeview Dr, just east of Euclid St. Bring water to drink and wear comfortable shoes.

Trail Preservation



Please join us on Saturday, August 19, and help clean up our Fullerton parks and trails. We are Adopt-A-Park sponsors of the Nora Kuttner Trail and Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve trails.

Meet at 6:00 PM in front of the equestrian center on Lakeview Dr just east of Euclid St. Bring water, “trash grabbers” and your own gloves if you have them. Wearing sunscreen and comfortable sneakers or boots is recommended.

Pictured above: Both are at the nature art in the Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve.



The first is of (June) participants of a Nature Hike sponsored by Friends of Coyote Hills,

Jeff Townsend volunteer Naturalist holding the Fullerton Observer.

The second is of (June) participants of the city’s Adopt-A-Park program Ward Preserve clean-up held by Friends of Coyote hills.

Jeff Townsend, naturalist, holding the Fullerton Observer and Annik Ramsey, organizer, kneeling below it.

