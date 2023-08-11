History, Duties, and Reports of the Grand Jury 2022 – 2023

“…(a) grand jury is a short-lived, representative, non-political body of citizens functioning without hope of personal aggrandizement. It comes from the citizens at large and soon disappears into its anonymity without individual recognition or personal reward…” –(Noah Weinstein and William J. Shaw, Grand Jury Reports—A Safeguard of Democracy, 1962, Wash. U.L.Q., 191,191.)

The earliest mentions of a grand jury appear to be from the ancient Greeks. Throughout history, there have been references to citizen groups formed for the specific purpose of hearing criminal charges and investigating civil complaints against government agencies and officials, specifically misconduct and neglect.

In the United States, Grand Juries take their authority from the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution’s Bill of Rights. Almost every state impanels grand juries to review criminal indictments and/or make inquiries into government activities. Orange County’s first Grand Jury was empaneled in 1890. California makes criminal indictments by grand juries optional, and the Orange County Grand Jury is one of the few in the state that performs both civil and criminal duties.

A grand jury is a judicial body empowered with investigative duties. It is part of the Superior Court of California in the county in which it is convened. A grand jury is an oversight body composed of local citizens whose principal role is to investigate complaints about local governmental agencies, audit those agencies, and publish the findings and recommendations resulting from their investigations. The primary goal of a grand jury’s civil duties is to serve the citizens of the county by recommending improvements in governmental operations.

The criminal responsibility of the grand jury is to hear cases presented to it by the District Attorney and then vote to return indictments when the evidence presented meets the level of probable cause for proceeding to trial.

The 2022-2023 Orange County Grand Jury carried on the tradition of investigating civil complaints, reviewing the functions of various governmental agencies, and assisting the District Attorney by hearing criminal cases for indictment. It produced the seven investigative reports on subjects of concern to the public included in this publication. It also held indictment and investigative hearings for the District Attorney’s office.

All qualified persons are encouraged and welcome to apply for grand jury service. https://www.ocgrandjury.org/new.asp