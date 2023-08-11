Fullerton Heritage asks the public to save this cottage

Yes, you read that right, this home can be yours for only $1, but it needs to be relocated ASAP.

Currently located in Downtown Fullerton, the current owner has it scheduled for demolition in the Fall of 2023. Fullerton Heritage is leading the efforts to save it from the landfill.

Roughly 1,000 square feet in size, it’s in very good condition with modern interior upgrades. Believed to have been built in the late 1800s, it is the last of its kind. During the 1800’s smaller homes like these were built for the working class and several just like this used to line Commonwealth Ave.

When we discovered this one was still intact, we were amazed and shocked. It seems someone over the past 100 or so years moved it to its current location to save it from the wrecking ball, and we feel it’s worth saving once again.

The actual structure truly costs just $1.00 to purchase and we estimate, depending on where it is moved, it will cost roughly $120,000 – $160,000 to relocate it and build out a new foundation.

This home would make a great addition to the right backyard. It can qualify as an ADU and could be considered a Local Landmark, thus giving it the ability to apply for the Mills Act to save on property taxes.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a great deal compared to building from the ground up.

If you have the appropriate amount of land or know someone who does and is interested please contact: Fullerton Heritage at (714) 740-3051 or email us at info@fullertonheritage.org for more details.

