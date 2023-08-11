“Though some law enforcement agencies may be tempted to display themes and artifacts that they think will be exciting to potential applicants, law enforcement agencies should consider how their recruitment advertising may be attracting values and ideologies that may or may not be congruent with goals to grow a representative force that embraces a democratic, ‘guardian’ ethos.” –Dr Koslicki, (2021) Assistant Professor Criminal Justice & Criminology BSU

There has been growing public concern nationwide about the militarization of local police departments. The current Fullerton Police Department recruitment video portrays our city as a war zone full of crime that requires heavy-handed violent policing with military gear. But is that an accurate picture of our city or its officers? See who you think will be attracted by the FPD’s video by visiting https:www.joinfullertonpd.com

Can we do better to attract responsible officers to join our police department? Fullerton has seen its share of officers who endangered their fellow officers, the public and had to be fired. Recruitment errors also pose a financial liability to the city in the form of settlements paid out for bad behavior. Many neighboring city police departments have videos similar to Fullerton’s para-military style video. Instead of joining that group, let’s consider a more respectful approach to our current police officers, our city, and the public.

A few examples of local recruitment videos that will attract responsible personnel to our police department include those of Irvine, Santa Ana, and Cypress. Watch them at these sites:

Examples of three police recruitment videos from Georgia that inspire public respect and attract high-quality employees can be viewed by visiting the links below:

The Decatur Police video is a good example of one that will attract quality officers. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIgt8pmh7CU

Johns Creek video also creates the right tone. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWBF4Z-P84E

Cobb County’s Police Ride Along Day in the Life videos are examples of videos that inspire public respect for the police. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssz3ZIgatAs

For an interesting 2021 analysis of 200 recruitment videos of police departments nationwide, read: “Recruiting Warriors or Guardians? A Content Analysis of Police Recruitment Videos” by Indigo W. M. Koslicki of Ball State University, Indiana.

