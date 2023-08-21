Authorities Seeking Public’s Help in Identifying Possible Additional Victims of Man Charged with Child Pornography

Authorities allege that Jacob Anthony Arriola secretly placed a phone in a Fullerton women’s restroom on July 23, 2023, recording a 12-year-old girl. The parents of the 12-year-old subdued the suspect until police arrived.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying additional victims of a man charged with possessing child pornography and secretly putting a phone equipped with a camera inside a women’s restroom at a park in Fullerton. He is also accused of following a 12-year-old girl inside the restroom and recording her. When she noticed Arriola, she left the restroom and told her parents what had happened. The parents confronted Arriola and held him down until police arrived and arrested him. Arriola has been in custody since his arrest.
Jacob Anthony Arriola, 33, of Fullerton, has been charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography and one misdemeanor count each of using a concealed recording device to record someone without their consent, using a minor in the sale or distribution of obscene matter or production of pornography, placing a concealed camera to secretly videotape someone in partial dress and peeping.
Arriola has pled not guilty. Following Arriola’s arrest, a wireless camera was found hidden in the restroom. Arriola also is accused of having child pornography on his devices. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison if convicted of all counts. He remains in custody in the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange in lieu of $20,000 bail.
“Pedophiles will stop at nothing to satiate their own indulgences – even brazenly recording a young girl in a public restroom during the day, only a short distance away from parents. Thankfully, the girl immediately reported what had happened, and adults intervened,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Protecting our children is paramount to our office, and we will do everything we can to hold those accountable who seek to exploit and manipulate kids.”
Authorities believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Fullerton Police Detective egarcia@fullertonpd.org or 714-738-6759.
Deputy District Attorney Jeff Boyd of the Sexual Assault Unit is prosecuting the case.
Categories: Local Government, Local News, Police, Uncategorized
Leave a Reply