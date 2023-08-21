Authorities Seeking Public’s Help in Identifying Possible Additional Victims of Man Charged with Child Pornography

Authorities allege that Jacob Anthony Arriola secretly placed a phone in a Fullerton women’s restroom on July 23, 2023, recording a 12-year-old girl. The parents of the 12-year-old subdued the suspect until police arrived.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying additional victims of a man charged with possessing child pornography and secretly putting a phone equipped with a camera inside a women’s restroom at a park in Fullerton. He is also accused of following a 12-year-old girl inside the restroom and recording her. When she noticed Arriola, she left the restroom and told her parents what had happened. The parents confronted Arriola and held him down until police arrived and arrested him. Arriola has been in custody since his arrest.

Jacob Anthony Arriola, 33, of Fullerton, has been charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography and one misdemeanor count each of using a concealed recording device to record someone without their consent, using a minor in the sale or distribution of obscene matter or production of pornography, placing a concealed camera to secretly videotape someone in partial dress and peeping.

Arriola has pled not guilty. Following Arriola’s arrest, a wireless camera was found hidden in the restroom. Arriola also is accused of having child pornography on his devices. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison if convicted of all counts. He remains in custody in the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange in lieu of $20,000 bail.