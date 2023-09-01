Orange County Housing Authority Opens their Waiting List for the Housing Choice Voucher Program

OCHA’s Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List is accepting applications starting September 18, 2023, and ending September 29, 2023

The Orange County Board of Supervisors is excited to announce that Orange County Housing Authority (OCHA) will be opening the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) waiting list and accepting applications beginning September 18, 2023, 8:00 a.m. PDT and ending September 29, 2023, 11:59 p.m. PDT. The federal government’s Housing Choice Voucher Program assists very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford healthy, safe, and suitable housing.

“For the first time in over a decade, the OC Housing Authority Waiting List is going to be reopened,” said Chairman Donald P. Wagner, Third District Supervisor of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, “For thousands of people and families who have been waiting to apply for rental assistance, this comes as a welcomed relief.”

“Orange County is keeping our promise of addressing homelessness and supporting more affordable housing,” said Vice Chairman Andrew Do, First District. “In 2017, the waitlist for housing vouchers was over 40,000, but thanks to the diligent work from the OC Housing Authority, that list went down significantly this year. Re-opening the housing waitlist will help thousands of our neighbors with safe and stable housing opportunities.”

Application preference will be given to those living or working in OCHA’s jurisdiction and in the order listed to applicants who are U.S. Veterans, Elderly, Disabled, Working Families, and Non-Working Families. OCHA’s jurisdiction includes all cities and unincorporated areas of Orange County except for the cities of Anaheim, Garden Grove, and Santa Ana. These cities each operate a separate Housing Choice Voucher Program.

“Orange County is seeking to honor those who have served and those in the most need by providing application preference to those who are veterans, elderly, disabled, and working families,” said Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento, Second District.

Submitted applications are not considered on a first-come, first-served basis, and the timing of the application submittal has no bearing on the waiting list position or how soon an applicant may receive assistance. The waiting list will be limited to 12,000 applicants. OCHA will group the applications by preference, apply the random placement within the preference group, and select the first 12,000 applicants by preference to be placed on the waiting list.

“Given it’s been more than a decade since the waiting list has been opened, it is critical for those having a hard time making ends meet to put in an application for rental assistance. Please share this opportunity with your friends, family, or anyone in Orange County that you know who might need the help,” said Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Fourth District.

Applications can be submitted beginning September 18, 2023, 8:00 a.m. and ending September 29, 2023, 11:59 p.m. PDT in three ways:

Online at Waitlistcheck | Orange County Housing Authority

Mailed to P.O. Box 11387, Santa Ana, CA 92711. Must be postmarked from September 18, 2023, through September 29, 2023.

Via email to OCHA.WaitingList2023@occr.ocgov.com

The online application may be accessed from any computer, smartphone, or tablet with internet access. If you do not have internet access, you may visit the Orange County Public Library and many community partners. Applicants must have a valid email account prior to completing the online application. An online application is strongly encouraged; this method will provide an immediate confirmation of receipt of your application. Paper applications are available at participating City Halls, branches of the Orange County Public Library, and select community organizations.

“We must address housing affordability for our workforce, families, Veterans, seniors, and homeless neighbors by using all the tools at our disposal. By opening the list for housing choice vouchers for the first time in more than a decade, the County creates a pathway to housing stability for our workforce and vulnerable community members,” said Supervisor Katrina Foley, Fifth District.

Individuals with disabilities who require a Reasonable Accommodation to participate in the application process may contact OCHA from September 18 – 29, 2023, at 714-480-2798 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information on how to apply, please visit www.ochousing.org or call OCHA at 714-480-2798.

About Orange County Housing Authority (OCHA)

OCHA administers federally funded programs to provide rental assistance to qualified tenants in privately owned rental housing. The largest such program is referred to as the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Participants who receive a Housing Voucher can use this rental assistance in a variety of rental dwellings and locations with almost any property owner who is willing to participate in the program.

About the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8)

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is the federal government’s largest program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and persons with a disability to afford healthy and safe housing in the private market. With a housing voucher, participants are able to choose their own housing, including single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments. Housing assistance is then provided on behalf of the family or individual to the landlord.

