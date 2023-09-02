Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee’s office is now accepting nominations for the Fifth Annual Orange County Fourth District Kindness Awards. The Fourth District Kindness Awards will honor individuals who have displayed exceptional kindness or community service in the Fourth Supervisorial District Cities on November 13, 2023, which is observed internationally as World Kindness Day.

Kindness is often defined as doing something to help another person without the expectation of receiving anything in return.

If you know anyone who works, lives, serves, and/or volunteers in the cities of Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, Stanton, portions of Anaheim, and unincorporated communities in the Fourth District who have displayed exceptional kindness or community service, please nominate them for a Kindness Award. There will be one award recipient from each City.

Please note that elected officials and organizations will not be eligible to be nominated for the Fourth District Kindness Award.

Nominations will be accepted until Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

To nominate an individual for the Kindness Awards, please submit an application at https://d4.ocgov.com/fourth-district-kindness-awards.

